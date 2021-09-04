Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,226. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

