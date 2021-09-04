Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 86 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.14. 2,443,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,584. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $356.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

