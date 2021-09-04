Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 719 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,773. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $414.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

