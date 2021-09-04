Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 521 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,805. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.