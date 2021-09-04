Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 377,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

