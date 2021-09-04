Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,047,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

