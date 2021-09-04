Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.