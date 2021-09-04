Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $888,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

Shares of AAP traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.44. The stock had a trading volume of 699,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,374. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

