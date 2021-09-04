Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $14.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.29. 2,475,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,773. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average of $217.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.