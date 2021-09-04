Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 117.6% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $399.60. The stock has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

