Capital Analysts LLC Sells 56 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after buying an additional 181,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after buying an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after buying an additional 151,933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,541,000 after buying an additional 132,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,466.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after buying an additional 78,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $470.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.57 and a 200-day moving average of $432.95. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $286.18 and a 12 month high of $476.53.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

