Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 376.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.79.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

