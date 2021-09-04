Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

NYSE:BST opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $62.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.