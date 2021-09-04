Capital Analysts LLC Invests $38,000 in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.92 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $1,370,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,211,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,761,709.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $66,219.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,976,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,938,185.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,951 shares of company stock worth $2,660,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.