Capital Analysts LLC Invests $35,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $251.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.02 and a one year high of $251.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

