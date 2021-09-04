Capital Analysts LLC Buys Shares of 100 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 158,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after buying an additional 60,071 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 180,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,483,000 after buying an additional 53,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $372.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

