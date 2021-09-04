Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 26,718 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,718 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $31,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 535.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter worth $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Quidel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Quidel by 213.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of QDEL traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.89. The stock had a trading volume of 333,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,831. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $288.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.49.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

