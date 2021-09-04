Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 16,935 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 320,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 32.5% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,842 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW traded up $18.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $678.63. 1,145,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 807.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $586.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.85 and a 52-week high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.