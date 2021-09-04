Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,686 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.7% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $56,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $144.63. 5,506,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,950,646. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.81. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

