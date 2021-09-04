Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$152.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$142.40.

CNR opened at C$159.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$135.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$160.80. The firm has a market cap of C$112.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

