Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,175 shares of company stock worth $15,007,947. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after acquiring an additional 696,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after acquiring an additional 713,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.