Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 176,226 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 432% compared to the typical daily volume of 33,125 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,082 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 86.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,123,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $23,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

