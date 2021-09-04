Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $134.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $153.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.93.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

