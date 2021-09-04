California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $3,384,000.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $3,384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $4,905,620.64.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $2,954,520.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,362,281.66.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,180.07.

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $265,302.18.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,993 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $8,922,000.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

