Burney Co. Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.