Burney Co. Raises Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Burney Co. boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $59.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. International Paper has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

