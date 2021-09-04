Burney Co. Purchases 329 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Burney Co. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

