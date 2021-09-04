Burney Co. Lowers Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Greif by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Greif by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NYSE GEF opened at $68.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.