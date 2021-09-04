Burney Co. Has $1.56 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,132 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 200,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

