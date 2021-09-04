Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Burney Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $324.00 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

