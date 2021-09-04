Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 457 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE CARR opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

