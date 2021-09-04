Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 2,865 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

