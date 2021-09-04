Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 439,197 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,908,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,500,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $122.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

