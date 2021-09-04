Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $305,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after buying an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 243,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,242,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

DTE Energy stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

