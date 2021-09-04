Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $70,745,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700,058 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $40,333,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $33,583,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.