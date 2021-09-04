Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 160,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 20.4% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

CB opened at $183.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

