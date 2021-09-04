BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.48% from the company’s previous close.
Drive Shack stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Drive Shack has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.45.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10.
Drive Shack Company Profile
Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.
Further Reading: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.