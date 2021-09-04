BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.48% from the company’s previous close.

Drive Shack stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Drive Shack has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 199.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,711,000 after buying an additional 3,765,012 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter worth $7,223,000. Lansing Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter worth $6,523,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 196.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,727,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 1,144,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 1,650.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,128,299 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

