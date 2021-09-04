BTIG Research Boosts Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $290.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IIPR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.13.

IIPR opened at $252.08 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $252.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $1,918,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

