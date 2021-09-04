Brokers Offer Predictions for Endo International plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Endo International in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. upped their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Endo International by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Endo International by 12.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Endo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

