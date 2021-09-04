Brokers Issue Forecasts for Conn’s, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Conn’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $723.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 211,236 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 397,771 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,321 shares of company stock worth $1,706,099. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

