Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Price Target at C$119.91

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$119.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$137.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total value of C$4,300,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$597,065,062.11. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,712 shares of company stock worth $15,984,279.

TFI International stock opened at C$143.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$53.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$146.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.82.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

