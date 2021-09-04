Brokerages Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms recently commented on RPTX. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

RPTX opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $332,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,657. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.