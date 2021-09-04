Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) PT at €42.90

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €48.60 ($57.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €53.46 ($62.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,290.53.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

