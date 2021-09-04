Brokerages Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Target Price at $2.66

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCO shares. lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,491. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

