Brokerages Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of APTX opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth $1,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.