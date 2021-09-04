Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Rapid7 stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $57.73 and a 1 year high of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rapid7 by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 315,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 233,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

