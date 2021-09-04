Brokerages Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.60. Plantronics reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.

POLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of POLY opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.36.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

