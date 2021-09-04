Brokerages Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report sales of $160.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $6.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,362.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $932.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.80 million to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 13,983,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,398,742. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,806,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after acquiring an additional 305,467 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,711,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.