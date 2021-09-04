Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,939. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

