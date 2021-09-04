Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

